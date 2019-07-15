New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Market Valuation Rose While Kylin Management Has Lifted Holding by $31.21 Million; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Rose, Congress Asset Management Company Increased by $1.60 Million Its Stake

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26B market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $96.39. About 301,383 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 20.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 8,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,514 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57 million, up from 41,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $209.2. About 204,752 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,416 shares to 84,528 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,607 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.