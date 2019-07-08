New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Share Price Rose While Van Berkom & Associates Lifted Position by $1.45 Million; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Bainco International Investors Has Trimmed Its Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 172.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,377 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 9,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $94.43. About 423,063 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 14,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,855 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57 million, down from 214,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.35. About 5.70 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 5,170 shares to 90,825 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What to Expect from Oracle’s (ORCL) Q4 2019 Earnings After Microsoft Cloud Deal? – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dividend Investors Should Buy Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: When Will We Get New Highs? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will a Super Card Release in July Reignite Growth in Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CREE, AVGO, AAPL, ACLS, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Inv Mngmt Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,379 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Com invested 2.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Manchester Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.48% or 32,024 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 661,645 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17.68% or 5.17 million shares. 3G Cap Ptnrs LP accumulated 958,838 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il has invested 4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dubuque Savings Bank Tru accumulated 157,646 shares or 3% of the stock. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 162,087 shares for 3.73% of their portfolio. Grace White New York holds 0.26% or 9,165 shares in its portfolio. Junto Lp holds 440,118 shares or 2.98% of its portfolio. Eagle Global Advisors Lc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 168,362 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora has 78,778 shares for 3.33% of their portfolio. 486,803 are held by Bluestein R H And Com. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).