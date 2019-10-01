New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holder Alkeon Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $21.60 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Holder M Holdings Securities Decreased Holding

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.07 million, up from 852,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.28% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $110.76. About 1.33M shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,479 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92M, down from 27,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.15B market cap company. It closed at $118.6 lastly. It is up 3.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $25.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 784,243 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $135.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 886,394 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $295.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (SPXL) by 45,490 shares to 66,490 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 15,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.69 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.