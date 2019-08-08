New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holder Macquarie Group LTD Trimmed Its Position by $4.04 Million; Ares Management Has Decreased Its Penantpark Invt (PNNT) Holding by $5.68 Million

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Penantpark Invt Corp (PNNT) by 43.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 947,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.48% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50M, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Penantpark Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.45M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 140,936 shares traded. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 11.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share; 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney; 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 44,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 135,588 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22M, down from 180,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $103.79. About 307,413 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 59,899 shares to 472,981 shares, valued at $17.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 174,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold PNNT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 26.85 million shares or 1.57% less from 27.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Ltd holds 13,809 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 182,826 shares. 21,042 were reported by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.51% or 83,850 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co accumulated 0% or 7,275 shares. Advisors Mgmt Ltd owns 254,799 shares. Zacks Management holds 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) for 11,715 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Private Advisor Gru Limited Com holds 28,640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) or 15,900 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt owns 66,000 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. West Family holds 1.79% or 1.03 million shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 12,685 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $203,142 activity.