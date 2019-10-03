New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Market Value Rose While Kylin Management Has Lowered Its Position; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Raised Its Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Holding by $1.47 Million

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 209% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 209,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The institutional investor held 309,840 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 100,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 45,833 shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 562,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 835,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.73 million, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $112.24. About 688,015 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

More recent Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EnerCom Announces Further Presenting Companies at The Oil & Gas Conference® 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Evolution Petroleum Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Discloses Year-end Reserves and Fiscal Fourth Quarter Volumes, and Announces Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Evolution Petroleum Announces Appointment of Jason Brown as Chief Executive Officer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apartment Investment And Mgmt Co by 9,682 shares to 35,072 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 21,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,615 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).