New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon (EDU) Share Value Rose While Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Cut by $48.36 Million Its Position; Amgen (AMGN) Position Raised by Portland Global Advisors Llc

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon (EDU) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 503,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 4.55 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439.44 million, down from 5.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.55% or $7.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.21. About 2.59 million shares traded or 117.12% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 3,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,192 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 15,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 122,911 shares to 7.97M shares, valued at $495.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc. by 197,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

