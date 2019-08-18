New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Value Rose While Kylin Management Has Lifted Stake by $31.21 Million; Amerco (UHAL) Holder Wilen Investment Management Lowered Its Holding as Stock Rose

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 35,791 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 36,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $349.35. About 50,629 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals; 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $104.6. About 698,265 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Capital Mngmt invested 0.51% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). 842 were reported by Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability. First Trust Advsr LP holds 0.02% or 21,669 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 17,570 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,186 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Wellington Mngmt Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 651,194 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 7,136 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 2,267 shares. Citadel Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 781 shares. Brandes Inv Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 0.19% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 22,470 shares. Burney holds 721 shares.