New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Shareholder Round Table Services Lifted Holding by $935,350; As Grubhub (GRUB) Share Price Declined, Nomura Holdings Has Lifted Position

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 12,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 51,073 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, up from 38,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 743,773 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43M, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 29,115 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52M and $324.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 96,927 shares to 275,640 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 23,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,033 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0% or 1.30 million shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability stated it has 88,016 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fincl Counselors holds 13,871 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 207,398 shares. Blackrock owns 307,814 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assocs holds 581,452 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 1,021 shares. Of Vermont reported 670 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 92,716 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 15,044 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co reported 348,328 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 5.60 million shares. Chilton Investment Company Limited Company owns 110,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Citadel Advsr Limited Com accumulated 75,478 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $297,736 activity. Shares for $124,693 were bought by Weinstein Adam. Jerry Karrie J. also bought $6,625 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) on Monday, August 12. $24,932 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) was bought by Ogens David on Tuesday, August 13. Kajee Shiraz also bought $33,450 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) on Monday, August 12.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 40,252 shares to 44,848 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 54,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,278 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp (Put).