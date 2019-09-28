New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Share Value Declined While Round Table Services Upped Holding by $935,350; Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Price Declined While Exane Derivatives Decreased Holding by $4.15 Million

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43 million, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 369,951 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Duke Energy (DUK) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 47 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 4,392 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $387.45M, down from 4,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Duke Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $96.26. About 1.87M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Counselors reported 0.01% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Co reported 249,275 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 24,862 shares. Chilton Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 110,000 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 47,049 shares. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Com Nj owns 915,033 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net holds 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 155 shares. Bard, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,853 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp owns 209,424 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Vermont reported 670 shares stake. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0% or 884 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Eastern Bancshares has invested 0.01% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). West Family invested in 275,939 shares.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52M and $324.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 2,567 shares to 14,473 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 7,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,205 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $297,736 activity. On Monday, August 12 Weinstein Adam bought $124,693 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) or 9,350 shares. On Monday, August 12 the insider Kajee Shiraz bought $33,450. Kline John also bought $101,386 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) on Monday, September 9. 1,850 New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares with value of $24,932 were bought by Ogens David.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cibc has 0.1% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cap Research Global holds 3.18 million shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 67,419 shares. Mai Mngmt holds 0.02% or 5,581 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc has 8.42M shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Hudock Group Limited Co has invested 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Welch Forbes Ltd Company holds 0.19% or 87,345 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.26% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Monetary Gp invested in 0.12% or 3,683 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 15,975 shares. Wealthquest owns 3,965 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Washington Trust National Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,789 shares. Alphamark Advisors Lc holds 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 1,358 shares.

