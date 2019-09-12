New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Position Has Lifted by Round Table Services Llc; Ancient Art LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) by $1.78 Million

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43M, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 434,501 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 111,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 903,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 838,510 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR)

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $196,350 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Kajee Shiraz, worth $33,450 on Monday, August 12. On Monday, August 12 Jerry Karrie J. bought $6,625 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) or 500 shares. Weinstein Adam bought $124,693 worth of stock or 9,350 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Product Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 51,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Palisade Cap Limited Liability Nj has invested 0.39% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 180,252 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co has 2,004 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr has 26,721 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 348,328 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 307,814 shares. Alberta Invest Mgmt accumulated 121,800 shares. Us Commercial Bank De owns 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 1,300 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Llp has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 365 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 207,398 shares stake. Chilton Inv Co Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 110,000 shares. Gru Hldg Ag holds 791,543 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset accumulated 27,789 shares.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52M and $324.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 23,291 shares to 61,033 shares, valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 96,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,640 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Higher Quality 10% Yielding BDC – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2017, also Benzinga.com with their article: “6 Stocks To Watch For July 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mountain Finance Corporation: This 5.75% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 2.15% more from 86.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Associate Ltd Llc holds 230,454 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 304,135 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 12,437 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 800,098 shares. Moreover, Salem Invest Counselors has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Proshare Advisors Lc reported 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company invested in 198,063 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cordasco Network has invested 0.02% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 9,900 shares or 0% of the stock. 3.01 million are owned by Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Tech has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). 118,943 were reported by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has 0.4% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 115,270 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 444,490 shares.

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GMS Stock Jumps 17.4% as Q1 Earnings and Sales Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Builders FirstSource Adds Janice Davis to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Builders FirstSource to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.