New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Position Boosted by Round Table Services Llc; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Shareholder Allen Investment Management Boosted Its Position by $12.19 Million as Stock Value Declined

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43 million, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 351,696 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 79,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.19 million, up from 979,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $159.94. About 736,630 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52M and $324.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,369 shares to 84,711 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 96,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,640 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $297,736 activity. 2,500 New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares with value of $33,450 were bought by Kajee Shiraz. On Monday, August 12 Jerry Karrie J. bought $6,625 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) or 500 shares. 1,850 shares were bought by Ogens David, worth $24,932 on Tuesday, August 13. Weinstein Adam also bought $124,693 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern has 43,770 shares. D E Shaw has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 2.32M shares. Van Eck Associates Corp has 581,452 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gru One Trading LP invested in 22,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Prtn Grp Holdings Ag holds 1.36% or 791,543 shares in its portfolio. Alberta Invest Management Corporation, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 121,800 shares. Moreover, Atria Investments Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 92,414 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 57,945 shares. Private Advisor Lc holds 23,069 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington Bank holds 884 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Mycio Wealth Partners Lc has 20,000 shares. Counselors Incorporated owns 13,871 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Llp owns 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 209,424 shares.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 36,688 shares to 673,328 shares, valued at $39.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 113,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,719 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts reported 17,462 shares. Richmond Hill Investment Company Limited Partnership has invested 7.02% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc accumulated 4.38M shares or 1.24% of the stock. Lateef Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2,632 shares. Bp Public Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 7,000 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 25,835 shares. Advisor Prns Lc has 2,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Tiverton Asset Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 2,448 shares. Artisan Prtnrs LP accumulated 1.66 million shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com holds 6,310 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 4 shares. Asset One stated it has 37,265 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 30,120 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 86,612 shares.