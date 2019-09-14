New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Holder Round Table Services Has Boosted Its Stake by $935,350 as Share Price Declined; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $477,445

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 3,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,764 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.36 million, down from 115,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43 million, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 480,248 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 225,074 were accumulated by Advisory Rech Inc. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0% or 71,900 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.06% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Raymond James Associates owns 18,036 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd reported 47,049 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Blackrock Inc reported 0% stake. Palisade Management Limited Liability Nj owns 915,033 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsrs Incorporated owns 18,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Serv Corp has 425 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 92,414 shares. Mckinley Capital Lc Delaware invested in 254,526 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Roosevelt Incorporated has invested 0.06% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC).

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52M and $324.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,868 shares to 11,620 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 96,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,640 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Mountain Finance Company: Big Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mountain Finance Corporation: This 5.75% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “New Mountain Finance Corporation Schedules Its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Dividend Announcement – Business Wire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Completion of Offering of 6900000 Shares of Common Stock – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $297,736 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $33,450 were bought by Kajee Shiraz on Monday, August 12. Ogens David also bought $24,932 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) on Tuesday, August 13. $101,386 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) was bought by Kline John on Monday, September 9. Weinstein Adam bought $124,693 worth of stock or 9,350 shares.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $757.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,999 shares to 16,597 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 5,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.