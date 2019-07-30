New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Holder Muzinich & Company Lowered Position by $1.56 Million; As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stock Value Rose, Letko Brosseau & Associates Upped by $4.18 Million Its Position

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 154,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 14.84 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407.59 million, up from 14.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 2.05M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 120,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 933,594 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 343,304 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has risen 2.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 70,445 shares to 5.69 million shares, valued at $277.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 19,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 845,437 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Contrarian Investors: Is It Time to Buy Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 04, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Get a 10% Yield From This Oil Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks on Sale Yielding up to 5.5% – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Natural Resources: The Berkshire Hathaway Of The Oil Sands – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

More notable recent New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 07/08: (MR) (WAAS) (NMFC) (HQY) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – Business Wire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/09/2019: PJC,SQ,NMFC – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Completion of $115 Million of 5.75% Convertible Notes due 2023 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Analysts await New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. NMFC’s profit will be $28.17M for 9.81 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by New Mountain Finance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21,456 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold NMFC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.75 million shares or 7.39% more from 23.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management reported 2.32 million shares. Moreover, Shelton Mngmt has 0.11% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 364 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp invested in 0.04% or 568,372 shares. Tcw Group Inc accumulated 15,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Sigma Planning reported 0.07% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc owns 236,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has 11,645 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited has 0.04% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Moreover, Regions Financial has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 618 shares. Ameriprise Fin has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Advisory owns 229,911 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Stifel Finance Corp stated it has 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Barclays Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 509 shares.