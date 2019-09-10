New Mountain Vantage Advisers Upped Lkq (LKQ) Holding; As Clean Harbors (CLH) Stock Value Rose, Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Cut by $512,052 Its Holding

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 38.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 7,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 11,456 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $819,000, down from 18,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.76. About 161,982 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64B market cap company. The stock increased 4.80% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 2.75M shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 313,685 shares to 3.42 million shares, valued at $164.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 181,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 846,120 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 407,924 shares. Gulf Interest Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 71,958 shares. Bancorp Of The West holds 0.05% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 14,202 shares. Lpl Limited Co invested in 25,320 shares. Adage Cap Gp Limited Liability Co reported 388,000 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na invested in 0.07% or 35,778 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.11% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 718,706 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 0.02% or 13,550 shares. 901 were accumulated by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Wendell David has invested 0.06% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj has invested 0.63% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Amp Invsts Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 105,858 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.03% or 188,383 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 90,475 shares. 170,320 are held by Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 14,869 shares to 33,274 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CLH’s profit will be $40.95 million for 25.26 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.12% EPS growth.