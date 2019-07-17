New Mountain Vantage Advisers Trimmed Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding by $8.83 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Verity Asset Management Has Lowered Stake

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 14.36 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG™ Approved In The EU For The Treatment Of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia In

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 81,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 308,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.43M, down from 390,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 430,460 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Sangamo Therapeutics Jumped 23% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gilead Buys More Galapagos, Callon Acquires Carrizo; Confirming XBI And XOP ETF Strategies – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “European Commission approves GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) acquisition of Pfizer’s (PFE) Consumer Health Business, subject to conditions – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer-Array Deal: Growth And Pipeline Addition – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Glaxo offers concessions to address Pfizer deal concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI) by 60,506 shares to 66,479 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 12,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.73 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

