New Mountain Vantage Advisers Trimmed Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Position by $925,834; Market Value Rose; Capital Advisors Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Lifted by $11.52 Million

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 35,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 823,344 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.22 million, down from 858,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 2.40 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 110.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 6,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,583 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.93 million, up from 5,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires; 04/04/2018 – As Amazon and other retailers move sales online, demand for warehouse space is skyrocketing and supply is still limited; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime has more than 100m paid members, Bezos reveals; 15/03/2018 – Second Time in Two Years Amazon Japan Has Come Under Antitrust Scrutiny; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021; 28/03/2018 – GoDaddy Goes All-In on AWS; 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 29/03/2018 – Trump Is Wrong About Amazon’s Taxes And USPS Relationship, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon hiring former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business- CNBC

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $2.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 171,830 shares to 931,265 shares, valued at $36.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 224,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 128.57% or $0.72 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $109.01M for 39.69 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.00% EPS growth.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39,935 shares to 72,653 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.