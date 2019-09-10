New Mountain Vantage Advisers Trimmed Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holding as Stock Rose; Holder Jensen Investment Management Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 240,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 430,796 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17M, down from 671,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 2.48M shares traded or 24.61% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: APOLLO STILL WEIGHING WHETHER TO CONVERT TO C-CORP; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apollo seeks to raise more than $4 billion for third natural resources fund; 29/05/2018 – HNA’s Spanish Hotelier Stake Is Said to Attract Elliott, Apollo; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 23/05/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 744 MLN RUPEES VS 706.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial Officer; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q REV. 18.6B RUPEES, EST. 19.50B; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – FIRSTGROUP CONTINUES TO BELIEVE IN STRONG PROSPECTS FOR SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATION AVAILABLE TO COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – Saint Louis Science Center Opens Special Exhibition, Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTR-END FEE-GENERATING AUM OF $182.5 BILLION

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 194,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 4.32M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $509.11 million, up from 4.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.32. About 19.82 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 21,964 shares. New York-based Northstar Gru Incorporated has invested 0.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodstock invested 4.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New Jersey-based Glovista Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hallmark Capital Mgmt stated it has 140,261 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory Service holds 7.42% or 292,825 shares in its portfolio. Ruggie Cap Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connecticut-based Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc has invested 2.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grand Jean Mgmt owns 113,776 shares for 5.46% of their portfolio. Dubuque State Bank Trust reported 157,646 shares or 3% of all its holdings. Riverpark Management Llc owns 197,638 shares. The Connecticut-based Viking LP has invested 6.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Llc reported 46,995 shares. Moreover, Rockland Commerce has 2.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polar Llp invested in 3.58 million shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Management Talks Commercial Cloud and LinkedIn – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8,883 shares to 3.16 million shares, valued at $168.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,380 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $224.28M for 16.69 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Cisco, Cloudcherry, Centerbridge, Clearlake, Syncsort, TA, Audax – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management Announce the Acquisition of Shutterfly, Inc. in an All-Cash Transaction Valued at $2.7 Billion – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Apollo Global Management, LLC Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo Announces Release of 2018 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Apollo Global Management, LLC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.