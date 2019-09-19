New Mountain Vantage Advisers Stake in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Has Cut as Market Valuation Declined; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Valuation Declined, Flippin Bruce & Porter Raised by $2.23 Million Its Holding

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 27.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 83,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 224,977 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.72 million, down from 308,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $101.51. About 263,208 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) by 28.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 44,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 199,451 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, up from 154,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 5.70 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $569.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 10,199 shares to 63,272 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 12,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,231 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Occidental Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Highly Shorted E&Ps Are Best Positioned To Capture Upside From Drone Attack (OXY) (CHK) (CPE) (OAS) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258 on Monday, August 5. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. The insider Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Dodge And Cox owns 54.41 million shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Oslo Asset Mgmt As accumulated 450,000 shares or 5.83% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited has 10,528 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 182,329 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 50 shares. Salem Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,052 shares. Hennessy invested in 0.19% or 77,160 shares. 1,701 are owned by Mcf. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Goldman Sachs Group holds 5.22M shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 7,522 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,414 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Intact Inv Management Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 186,449 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 130,856 are held by Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd Liability Com. Sg Americas Llc, New York-based fund reported 5,332 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Minnesota-based Leuthold Grp Ltd Company has invested 0.5% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 138,871 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 551,860 were reported by Northern Tru. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 95,000 shares. Hussman Strategic Incorporated holds 0.71% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 25,000 shares. Aperio Group Llc has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Usa Portformulas Corporation stated it has 4,190 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 3,886 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp has 6,845 shares.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Easy â€œHackâ€ Delivered 70% Gains in 9 Months (and is about to do it again) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.