New Mountain Vantage Advisers Stake in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; Btr Capital Management Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Upped by $814,023

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 240,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 430,796 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17 million, down from 671,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 2.07 million shares traded or 52.61% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 02/04/2018 – A&D Takes Weighing Precision to New Heights with Apollo; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO OF $0.34/SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Gets Stung on Quarterly Declines in ADT, Athene; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q REV. 18.6B RUPEES, EST. 19.50B; 11/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Apollo Global’s Prop. Perpetual Pref. Units ‘BBB+’; 13/04/2018 – TERiX Enhances Apollo Internal Systems to Deliver Value; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS IMPLIED MARKET CAPITALISATION OF BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.5 BILLION AND CHF 1.8 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – APOLLO CONFIRMS, ON ITS OWN BEHALF AND ON BEHALF OF APOLLO FUNDS, THAT NEITHER IT NOR APOLLO FUNDS INTENDS TO MAKE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE FIRSTGROUP; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S BLACK SEE HIGH-PRICE, LOW RATE ENVIRONMENT FOR NOW

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 98,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 94,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE:COMMITTED TO OBTAINING APPLE TAX PAYMENT; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers question FBI over San Bernardino suit against Apple; 08/05/2018 – APPLE: HOLDER OBJECTIONS TO SETTLEMENT TO BE FILED BY JULY 6

