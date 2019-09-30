New Mountain Vantage Advisers Raised Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by $2.55 Million as Stock Value Declined; Grimes & Company Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.69 Million

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 12,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 158,153 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.19 million, down from 170,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $138.85. About 9.44M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 25,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 169,912 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21 million, up from 144,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 1.49M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $2.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 33,909 shares to 979,500 shares, valued at $16.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 125,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,122 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Laurion LP has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma holds 29,963 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Limited reported 0.34% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd invested in 14,411 shares. Personal Advisors Corp reported 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.51% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1.42M shares. Jacobs & Ca reported 48,052 shares stake. Independent Franchise Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested in 3.57% or 3.42M shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability holds 37,878 shares. Swedbank reported 2.22 million shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 27,850 were accumulated by Bailard. 67,982 were accumulated by Greenwood Cap Associate Limited Liability. Horseman Capital Limited holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 15,400 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Florida-based Lyons Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glenview Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 567,485 shares. St Johns Invest Management Com Ltd Liability owns 7,689 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Principal Fin Group holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15.44 million shares. Bender Robert & Associates reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Haverford Financial Serv reported 81,173 shares stake. John G Ullman Assoc owns 70,198 shares. Pictet Bancshares & invested in 20,220 shares. Martin & Co Tn holds 2.3% or 57,384 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Heritage Investors Mngmt has invested 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hollow Brook Wealth Lc holds 50,342 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank owns 4.74M shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Todd Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Halsey Assocs Inc Ct reported 0.36% stake. Oz Mngmt Lp invested in 1.78 million shares.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 12,068 shares to 142,611 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 (IVV) by 12,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corporation.