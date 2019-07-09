New Mountain Vantage Advisers Position in Lkq (LKQ) Upped by $4.87 Million as Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Ntv Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.21 Million

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 1.88M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 17/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bonness Enter reported 13,735 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. American Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 34,483 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap has invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Amica Retiree Med Tru has 3.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,991 shares. Art Advsr Limited Com reported 54,734 shares stake. Moreover, Ami Investment has 0.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trb Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 17.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 1.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Interocean Capital Ltd Llc reported 239,752 shares. Caprock Grp Inc holds 1.97% or 53,346 shares. 179,038 are owned by Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Edgestream Limited Partnership holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,019 shares. Btim Corp stated it has 1.02 million shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Likely to Launch 5G-Supported iPhones in 2020 – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: KSS, GOOGL, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: AMRH, RESN, MFGP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Revamps MacBook Lineup Ahead of Back-to-School Shopping Season – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Employees Are Testing its Credit Card – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LKQ Europe appoints Arnd Franz as new Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LKQ Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corporation Announces Director Resignation Nasdaq:LKQ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 178,200 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt accumulated 552,537 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corporation stated it has 56,958 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.62% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Natixis LP holds 83,341 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 508,072 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc has 0.04% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 22,984 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 27,024 shares. 52,720 are owned by Johnson Investment Counsel. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 827,136 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 188,383 shares. North Dakota-based Bell Bankshares has invested 0.07% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Tompkins Financial has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 781 shares.