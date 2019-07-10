New Mountain Vantage Advisers Position in Lkq (LKQ) Has Increased by $4.87 Million as Valuation Rose; Dafna Capital Management Raised Position in Radius Health (RDUS) as Market Value Rose

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 104.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.93. About 386,004 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 34.62% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.05% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 13/04/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER FITZPATRICK TO STEP DOWN; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 1.88M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Finance holds 0% or 537 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Ne invested in 143,540 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 69,854 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Corp owns 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 2,190 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Com has 1.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 497 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 10,241 shares stake. Albert D Mason owns 0.83% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 39,835 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 90,475 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gyroscope Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 26,192 shares. 87,980 are owned by British Columbia Management. Johnson Counsel accumulated 52,720 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Loews Corp reported 400,000 shares. The Colorado-based Bruni J V has invested 4.23% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 81,796 shares to 308,445 shares, valued at $33.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 239,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,083 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LKQ Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of LKQ Dropped in May – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LKQ Europe appoints Arnd Franz as new Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Earnings Drive Past Estimates in Q1, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $260,456 activity.

More notable recent Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Radius Health Inc: Big-Time Growth Means Large Gains on Horizon – Profit Confidential” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Radius Health’s (RDUS) CEO Jesper HÃ¸iland on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Radius Health Provides Updates on its Oncology Programs and Announces Scientific Presentations at 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold RDUS shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Prelude Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Ameriprise holds 177,646 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rock Springs Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.9% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 1.18M shares. Tudor Et Al invested 0.07% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). 70,500 were reported by Swiss Bancorporation. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). 2.04M are owned by Farallon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 105,900 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Metropolitan Life Ins Communications Ny stated it has 0.01% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 6,992 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.01% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $343,586 activity. Hopfield Jessica bought 12,800 shares worth $246,190.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 8,000 shares to 34,800 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 112,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,558 shares, and cut its stake in Intec Pharma Ltd Jerusalem.