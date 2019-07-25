New Mountain Vantage Advisers Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) Has Lowered by $19.26 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Decreased Its Unitedhealth Gr (UNH) Position by $1.08 Million as Share Price Declined

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Gr (UNH) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 4,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,653 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16 million, down from 98,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Gr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $248.7. About 2.76M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 493,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.60 million, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 21.95 million shares traded or 20.51% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 09/03/2018 – Daily Mail: EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED NOTES ISSUANCE; 07/03/2018 – FTC: 20180843: Michael Angelakis; Comcast Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda $5.415B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF ACQUISITION; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting six people injured, one dead in Paris knife attack; suspect shot dead by police

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.48% or 238,500 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 42,473 shares. Palestra Mgmt Llc has invested 4.13% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bragg Financial Advisors holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 150,433 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.17% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 189,558 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com owns 968 shares. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 0.98% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 323,525 shares. Moreover, Yacktman Asset LP has 0.92% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cibc Retail Bank Usa holds 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 21,993 shares. 198,200 were reported by Comgest Invsts Sas. The California-based Retail Bank Of The West has invested 1.69% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 4.68M were accumulated by Td Asset Management. Webster National Bank N A owns 6,894 shares. First Financial Bank Trust Company Of Newtown holds 21,828 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 264,046 shares.

