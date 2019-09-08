New Mountain Vantage Advisers Maintains Holding in Logmein (LOGM); Fair Isaac (FICO) Shareholder Catalyst Capital Advisors Cut Its Position by $353,600 as Valuation Rose

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.42. About 299,454 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 72.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $369.4. About 322,230 shares traded or 41.57% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 10,046 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.11% or 7,800 shares. Pinnacle Prtn Inc reported 0% stake. Alps Advsr reported 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Ameritas Invest Partners Inc has 0.11% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 8,510 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 1,119 shares. Moreover, Rbf Cap Ltd has 0.64% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Manufacturers Life Company The reported 47,443 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 72,067 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Co. Partnervest Advisory Limited Com has 0.12% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 1,049 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Llc reported 0.53% stake. Moreover, Polar Llp has 0.23% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Numerixs Tech holds 0.03% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Ami Asset Mgmt holds 0.43% or 21,531 shares.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 28,900 shares to 240,925 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $37.99M for 67.90 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

