New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lowered Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake by $8.83 Million as Market Value Declined; Holder Guggenheim Capital Has Upped Symantec (SYMC) Position

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 81,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 308,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.43 million, down from 390,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 601,547 shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 17,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 620,894 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.27M, up from 603,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 3.48M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 35c; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 14/03/2018 – Global Cloud Encryption Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players Gemalto, Sophos and Symantec are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Information; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $65.90 million for 16.37 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Co has 1,100 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 322,348 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 20,711 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,377 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invests Co Limited has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 8,483 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.08% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 1.92 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 140,256 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Moreover, Gamco Incorporated Et Al has 0.03% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). James Invest Rech stated it has 1,860 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Serv holds 0.18% or 1,616 shares. 1,055 were reported by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Boston has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Company owns 110,426 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. James Investment has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 73,536 were accumulated by Zacks Invest Management. Shelton Cap holds 1,329 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Co invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Kentucky Retirement System reported 27,947 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication reported 43,241 shares stake. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Llc stated it has 248,314 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 1.08M shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 232,414 shares. Raymond James Services has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has 2.43M shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 50,805 shares. Taconic Capital Advisors LP holds 0.43% or 250,000 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).