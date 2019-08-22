New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lowered Gray Television (GTN) Position By $7.78 Million; Apg Asset Management Nv Has Boosted Hanover Ins Group (THG) Stake

Apg Asset Management Nv increased Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) stake by 150.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Nv acquired 52,300 shares as Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG)’s stock rose 7.38%. The Apg Asset Management Nv holds 87,100 shares with $8.86M value, up from 34,800 last quarter. Hanover Ins Group Inc now has $5.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $133.33. About 84,979 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.57; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $82.9M; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.05; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for its International Specialty Business; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Rev $1.33B; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 09/05/2018 – The Hanover recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Mid-Size Employers”; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG); 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased Gray Television Inc (GTN) stake by 26.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 370,244 shares as Gray Television Inc (GTN)’s stock declined 23.56%. The New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc holds 1.01M shares with $21.65M value, down from 1.38M last quarter. Gray Television Inc now has $1.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 431,848 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. The insider HOWELL HILTON H JR bought 1,300 shares worth $20,137. Shares for $111,525 were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 1,300 shares valued at $20,137 was bought by Howell Robin Robinson.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Gray Television Inc (GTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gray Television filing early warning on Frankly disposition – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) CEO Hilton Howell on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gray Television has $27 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.33’s average target is 51.21% above currents $16.09 stock price. Gray Television had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Noble Financial maintained the shares of GTN in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Stephens maintained Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) rating on Friday, March 1. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $27 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 82,333 shares. Teton Advsrs invested in 0.53% or 249,500 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 7.01M shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 895,536 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 187,545 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 301,474 shares or 0% of the stock. Welch Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 10,000 shares. 149,500 were reported by Swiss Bancorporation. Omers Administration invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Moreover, Css Limited Liability Corp Il has 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Weiss Multi holds 0.09% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 160,000 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 49,922 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 18,100 are held by Yorktown Mgmt And Incorporated. Bluecrest Capital Limited stated it has 9,952 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) stake by 11,100 shares to 843,875 valued at $27.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) stake by 1.10M shares and now owns 27,277 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Trust Company holds 7,333 shares. 535 were reported by Captrust Financial.