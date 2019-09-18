New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lifted Position in Electronic Arts (EA) as Valuation Declined; Starbucks (SBUX) Stake Has Lifted by Qs Investors Llc

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 408.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 145,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 181,655 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.23M, up from 35,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $90.89. About 1.91M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: New US @Starbucks stores less profitable than expected due to rising labor costs in urban markets, according to CFO Scott Maw #StarbucksEarnings – ! $SBUX; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 25,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 169,912 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21M, up from 144,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $97.44. About 845,926 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 27,775 shares to 49,254 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,589 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings.

