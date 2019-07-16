New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lifted Logmein (LOGM) Position by $7.53 Million; Valuation Declined; Ecolab (ECL) Holder Davis R M Has Trimmed Holding

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 10,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 234,085 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.33M, down from 244,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 593,105 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $76.54. About 205,839 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevin Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 36,196 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. De Burlo Group Inc Incorporated Inc accumulated 2,750 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 60,147 shares. Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.62% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 352,815 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus reported 23,061 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Telemus Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 2,881 shares. Ftb Inc owns 22,819 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 162,512 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 22,621 are owned by First Hawaiian Comml Bank. Acadian Asset Management Ltd reported 8,883 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Limited holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 188,215 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa reported 0.21% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Town Country Bancshares Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested in 0.24% or 2,872 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 40,734 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 35.27 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 13,860 shares to 89,234 shares, valued at $15.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corp by 65,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

