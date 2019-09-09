New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lifted Lkq (LKQ) Position; As Five9 (FIVN) Valuation Declined, G2 Investment Partners Management Has Increased by $4.52 Million Its Holding

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 2.18M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 54.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 86,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 247,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10 million, up from 160,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 469,276 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 71,700 shares to 88,813 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 36,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,829 shares, and cut its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY).

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Under-the-Radar, Fast-Growing Companies for Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Five9: Impressive Quarter Confirms Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why There’s More Strong Growth Ahead for Five9 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Five9 Is Ready To Break Out – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Auto Stocks Reporting Q2 Earnings for Jul 25: BWA and LKQ – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: WDAY, LKQ, REGN – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ Announces European Management Succession – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Sees a Tougher Year Ahead – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 12,460 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company accumulated 2.22M shares. Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 1.36% or 1.29 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 913,911 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 10,370 shares in its portfolio. Villere St Denis J & Limited Liability reported 4.24% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 139,976 were reported by International Gp. Moreover, Boston Family Office Ltd Com has 0.48% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co owns 46,461 shares. 143,540 are held by Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Inc Ne. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc holds 17,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Management owns 203 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 154 shares.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 240,812 shares to 430,796 shares, valued at $12.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 205,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,133 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).