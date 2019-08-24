New Mountain Vantage Advisers Increases Holding in Lkq (LKQ); Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) Holding Held by Strategic Advisors Llc

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aegon Nv Cap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.0433 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 1.76 million shares traded or 29.70% up from the average. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 10/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 6.10 FROM EUR 5.60; 28/03/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.6 EUROS FROM 5.3 EUROS; 25/05/2018 – Aegon CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 09/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.9 FROM EUR 5.8; RATING HOLD; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION OF THESE GRANDFATHERED TIER 1 SECURITIES WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON JULY 23, 2018; 12/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – EXERCISES ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM USD 525 MLN 8% NON-CUMULATIVE SUBORDINATED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Aegon Completes Sale of Aegon Ireland to Athora Holding; 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Proceeds of Transaction Are Expected to Be About EUR 195 Million; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 03/04/2018 – Aegon’s Group Solvency Ratio Is Expected to Improve by About 4%-Points as Result of Transaction

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 3.12M shares traded or 15.79% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses

More notable recent Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alexco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AEGON N.V. (AEG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AEGON N.V. (AEG) CEO Alex Wynaendts on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aegon -7.2% as H1 hit by outflows, fair value losses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,241 shares to 21,226 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,319 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 3.52M shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $42.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 196,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,950 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).