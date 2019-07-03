New Mountain Vantage Advisers Holds Stake in Logmein (LOGM); As Twitter (TWTR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Marathon Trading Investment Management Lowered Holding by $6.37 Million

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 78.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 198,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 254,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 8.09 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was; 15/05/2018 – Lamborghinis, long lines welcome crypto fans at ‘Blockchain Week’; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We’re creating a subscription product for businesses to advertise on Twitter; 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – House votes to ease Dodd-Frank rules

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.66. About 311,449 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LogMeIn (LOGM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Cautious On LogMeIn: ‘The Stock Will Likely Remain A ‘Show Me’ Story’ – Benzinga” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Rayonier Inc. (RYN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Look Under The Hood: OSIZ Has 12% Upside – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn Sets Date to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 196,582 shares to 930,950 shares, valued at $35.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 240,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,796 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb holds 0% or 208 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1.31% or 237,162 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 79,685 shares. Century Companies holds 0.04% or 492,492 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 72,967 shares. Finance Management has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Ameriprise Fincl reported 1.67 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Alps Advisors reported 0.01% stake. The North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). First Citizens Bancorporation & Tru holds 0.05% or 5,905 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 20,506 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 507,143 were reported by King Luther Capital Management. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) by 14,500 shares to 60,800 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap Inc.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.09 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.09 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $69.18 million for 100.61 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Twitter, Snap Options Bulls Busy Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on April 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Early Reaction To Twitter’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Twitter’s Stock May Be Heading To New Highs – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Twitter, Alibaba and Micron – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Twitter Won’t Block Rule-Breaking Tweets From Public Figures, But Will Warn You – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.