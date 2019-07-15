New Mountain Vantage Advisers Holding in Logmein (LOGM) Has Boosted by $7.53 Million as Valuation Declined; As Ubiquiti Networks (Call) (UBNT) Share Value Declined, Citadel Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Call) (UBNT) by 49.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, down from 91,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $132.64. About 200,287 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 21/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 174,178 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). 43,223 were accumulated by Carnegie Asset Limited Liability. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 24,586 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,343 shares. Syntal Partners Ltd Com owns 0.29% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 4,314 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru accumulated 2,103 shares or 0% of the stock. 23,765 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Aperio Gru Limited has 13,742 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Woodstock Corporation has 1.2% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 14,121 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 151,172 shares. Schroder Management Grp invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Moreover, Axa has 0.04% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 65,000 shares.

Analysts await Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. UBNT’s profit will be $66.35 million for 35.28 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.80% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ubiquiti Networks Stock Dropped Today – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ubiquiti Posts Another Earnings Beat; Shares Collapse On Tariff Fears – Seeking Alpha” on May 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cambium Networks IPO: High Risk-Reward Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ubiquiti Falls 25% on Tariff News and a Slow Quarter. Is It a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rapid7 Inc (Call) by 28,500 shares to 60,100 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogMeIn Honored with Three Q2 2019 Comparably Culture Awards – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LogMeIn: A Company Without A Business Moat – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LastPass Delivers Mobile Account Recovery Using Biometric Authentication – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Tribune Media Company (TRCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.