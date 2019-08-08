New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Upped Its Logmein (LOGM) Stake; Autus Asset Management Has Decreased Polaris Inds (PII) Stake by $3.34 Million

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $72.4. About 35,306 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 84.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 39,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 7,529 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 47,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $92.56. About 176,010 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 03/04/2018 – Florida Becomes 43rd U.S. State to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Three-Wheeled Roadsters; 29/03/2018 – Kingston Technology Company, Inc. vs Polaris Innovations Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 07/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of vehicle maker Polaris Industries; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented b; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 4 TO 6 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE INC PIF.TO – QTRLY TOTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $0.05; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted `RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL SALES INCREASED 3% FOR QUARTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 15,300 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,386 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 11,910 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Moreover, Shelton Capital has 0.02% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 347 shares. Partners Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 61,000 shares. Verus Fin Ptnrs invested in 0.22% or 7,281 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 50,374 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Daiwa Securities Group Inc owns 1,950 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Missouri-based Parkside Fin Bancorp And Tru has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Captrust owns 82 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 69,657 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 76,936 shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 31,074 shares to 88,683 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $99.93M for 14.46 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 495,961 shares to 387,333 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,392 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

