New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Trimmed Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Stake; Lyondellbasell Industries NV Ordinary Shares Class (LYB) Sellers Decreased By 1.02% Their Shorts

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) stake by 4.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 35,609 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA)’s stock rose 0.45%. The New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc holds 823,344 shares with $22.22M value, down from 858,953 last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $16.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 1.64 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Lyondellbasell Industries NV Ordinary Shares Class (NYSE:LYB) had a decrease of 1.02% in short interest. LYB’s SI was 6.21 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.02% from 6.27M shares previously. With 3.15M avg volume, 2 days are for Lyondellbasell Industries NV Ordinary Shares Class (NYSE:LYB)’s short sellers to cover LYB’s short positions. The SI to Lyondellbasell Industries NV Ordinary Shares Class’s float is 2.11%. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $87.51. About 1.40M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 128.57% or $0.72 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $107.02 million for 38.58 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Liberty Global has $3400 highest and $23.5 lowest target. $28.13’s average target is 13.93% above currents $24.69 stock price. Liberty Global had 6 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the shares of LBTYA in report on Friday, September 20 to “Sell” rating. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Barclays Capital.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a maker of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.34 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It has a 9.19 P/E ratio. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene ; and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. The insider Patel Bhavesh V. bought $498,873. $57.04 million worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8500 lowest target. $90.20’s average target is 3.07% above currents $87.51 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9800 target in Monday, August 5 report. Nomura maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Wednesday, September 18 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Monday, April 15 to “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, August 5. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 11. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, August 5.