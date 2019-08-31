New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Trimmed Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position by $8.83 Million; Share Value Declined; Hengehold Capital Management Upped Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $2.45 Million

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 81,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 308,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.43 million, down from 390,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 478,484 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windacre Partnership Ltd Llc reported 10.38% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Community Financial Bank Na invested in 0% or 50 shares. 10,180 were accumulated by Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated. Virtu Fincl Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 2,951 shares. Leuthold Gru owns 0.61% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 41,993 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 44,058 shares. Private Mngmt Gru Inc owns 238,063 shares. Sei Investments Communications invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 98,000 shares. 17,788 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Management L P. 18,115 are held by Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company. 6,500 are owned by Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt holds 0.06% or 6,100 shares in its portfolio. James Investment Rech has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 1,860 shares. Act Ii Mngmt Lp holds 117,246 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orca Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 4,322 shares. Ent Fin owns 15,288 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Dillon Assoc holds 0.81% or 24,119 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability reported 17,826 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mathes has 0.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, E&G Advsr LP has 0.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,360 shares. S&T Bancorp Pa holds 0.1% or 4,166 shares in its portfolio. Capital Inv Services Of America Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,290 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 201,481 were reported by Private Advisor Grp Inc Llc. 40,030 were reported by Ntv Asset Management Lc. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0.9% or 1.78M shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 170,894 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 494,946 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,459 shares.

