New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Lowered Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Position by $19.97 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Stock Rose, Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 187,573 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 56.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 487,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 379,984 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.66M, down from 867,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 218,038 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has risen 9.72% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 02/05/2018 – Moab Partners Responds to Macquarie Infrastructure Corp.’s Investor Presentation; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS Has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Bd Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure; 27/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and Certain Officers –; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 1Q EPS 91c; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (MIC); 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation And Certain Of Its Current And Former Executives; 15/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE’S KWOK COMMENTS ON SYDNEY PANEL; 16/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: All Six MIC Directors Re-elected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avenir reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 45,619 shares. Pnc Service Gp invested 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 213,308 shares in its portfolio. Teton Advsr holds 0.07% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) or 16,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 20,362 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada has 3,099 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 60,345 shares. Naples Global Advisors Lc reported 40,109 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 181,736 shares. Sequoia Advisors Lc invested in 12,356 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Macquarie Group Inc, Australia-based fund reported 12.76 million shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Llc reported 314 shares. The California-based United Finance Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.19% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC).

More notable recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s (NYSE:MIC) 39% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “This 10.7% Yielder May Never Be This Cheap Again – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zooming in on NYSE:MIC’s 9.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Repayment of 2.875% Convertible Senior Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Liberty Property Trust Updates Capital Activity NYSE:LPT – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Liberty Property Trust Updates 2018 Capital Activity NYSE:LPT – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Litt puts pressure on Liberty Property Trust – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IYR) by 545,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $56.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesis Healthcare Inc (SKH) by 594,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC).