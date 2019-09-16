New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Lowered Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holding; Pimco Municipal Income Fund Has 2.14 Sentiment

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (PMF) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.99, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 15 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 7 sold and decreased their equity positions in Pimco Municipal Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 2.01 million shares, up from 1.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pimco Municipal Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 12 New Position: 3.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) stake by 17.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc analyzed 76,383 shares as Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO)'s stock rose 0.67%. The New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc holds 354,413 shares with $12.16 million value, down from 430,796 last quarter. Apollo Global Mgmt Llc now has $16.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 2.10 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending.

The stock increased 2.03% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 56,576 shares traded. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $376.12 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 12.36 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Selway Asset Management holds 8.59% of its portfolio in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund for 886,361 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. owns 22,196 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.05% invested in the company for 12,314 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Hudock Capital Group Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,271 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Apollo Global Management LLC has $4800 highest and $3300 lowest target. $42’s average target is 3.65% above currents $40.52 stock price. Apollo Global Management LLC had 6 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, September 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes.

