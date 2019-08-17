New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Cut Position in Cit Group (CIT) by $14.74 Million; Loews Has Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake as Share Price Declined

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 29.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 139,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, down from 474,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 313,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 3.42 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.01M, down from 3.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $42.41. About 676,169 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 16/04/2018 – CIT Declares Dividends; 25/04/2018 – CIT GROUP – INTENDS TO COMMENCE CASH TENDER OFFER ON OR ABOUT APRIL 26, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CIT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 95C; 06/03/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $175 Million Financing for QMES LLC; 09/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $883M OF UNSECURED DEBT; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Sodexo, Inc. at University Hospital of Brooklyn, SUNY Downstate Medical Center – New York Cit; 09/04/2018 – OneWest Bank Announces New Small Business Banking Promotion; 06/03/2018 – CIT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED NOTES AT PAR; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Rev $495M; 06/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CIT’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BB+’ & SUB NTS ‘BB’

Since August 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $851,673 activity. On Tuesday, August 13 Alemany Ellen R bought $500,817 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 11,500 shares. $307,717 worth of stock was bought by Fawcett John J. on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 215,737 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 5,784 shares. Earnest Partners Lc owns 83 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.04% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Jacobs Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 5.81% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 612,500 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). The California-based Cap Invsts has invested 0.07% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Westpac Bk Corporation has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 10,868 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Philadelphia Tru Company stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 85,107 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 16,021 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Convergence Inv Partners Lc holds 0.09% or 8,473 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.10 million for 8.16 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 47,500 shares to 965,505 shares, valued at $13.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Laureate Education I.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Cap Limited Liability Dba Holt Cap Partners Lp holds 0.48% or 30,370 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Company has 15,000 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 18,614 shares. 51,370 were accumulated by Benin. Lenox Wealth Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Thomasville State Bank has invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Advsr owns 57,304 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Peoples Financial accumulated 37,980 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.93 million shares. Moreover, Kcm Invest Lc has 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clean Yield Group Inc stated it has 2.55% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Peddock Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gateway Advisory, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,624 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 4.44M shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.