New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Cut Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding by $8.83 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Yum Brands (YUM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Lowered Stake by $2.38 Million

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 47.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 24,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 26,705 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 50,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $117.3. About 643,850 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 81,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 308,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.43 million, down from 390,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $96.9. About 438,071 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Natl Bank Na has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) has 282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 47,094 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Gru reported 0.01% stake. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 2,057 shares. Minnesota-based Sit Investment has invested 0.11% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 203,032 shares. 12,913 are owned by Aqr Management Lc. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 7,777 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 3,718 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management reported 7,792 shares stake. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability Co owns 21,596 shares. Concourse Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 3.16% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 3,357 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 29,289 were accumulated by Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Communication Limited Liability Co owns 1,337 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 10,684 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,686 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 81,900 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1,328 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Com holds 131 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 5,317 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Retail Bank. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.06% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Trustmark Fincl Bank Department owns 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,830 shares. Old Comml Bank In reported 0.04% stake. Zwj Invest Counsel invested 0.49% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Utah Retirement Sys owns 57,795 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Co Of Vermont has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Manufacturers Life The holds 334,713 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cap Research Global Invsts has invested 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).