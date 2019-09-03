New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Boosted Its Logmein (LOGM) Position by $7.53 Million; Valuation Declined; Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Rose While Zwj Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake by $3.36 Million

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 72,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.09M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 727,129 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $66.04. About 16,704 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40B for 24.51 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Aurora Cannabis May Have Made a Big Mistake By Not Partnering With a Beverage Company – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola seen riding out choppy market – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.35% or 513,689 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 0.06% or 52,346 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Financial holds 6,016 shares. 17,880 were reported by Smith Salley Associate. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 5,954 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Seatown Holding Pte holds 0.61% or 110,000 shares. Mai Cap has 18,596 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 81,173 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division stated it has 32,376 shares. Aspen Investment holds 10,946 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 115,858 shares. Cornerstone Cap reported 10,185 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 656,047 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 328,190 shares or 0.76% of the stock.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 49,675 shares to 269,049 shares, valued at $12.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 19,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 181,893 shares to 846,120 shares, valued at $54.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 487,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,984 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 90,387 are owned by Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability. Bbt Management Ltd Liability Company holds 9,039 shares. Hilton Capital Ltd accumulated 0% or 280 shares. Malaga Cove Lc accumulated 6,103 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,873 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 364,067 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 190 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 82,949 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Com owns 37,792 shares. 78,328 were accumulated by Raymond James Assoc. Renaissance Technologies has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 44,208 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 320 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 0.07% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron Taps 5G Opportunities With New DRAM for Smartphones – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is LogMeIn, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LogMein, Inc. (LOGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.