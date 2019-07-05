New Mountain Vantage Advisers Decreased Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position By $8.83 Million; Dorian Lpg LTD. (LPG) Sellers Increased By 1% Their Shorts

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) stake by 20.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 81,796 shares as Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)’s stock rose 20.99%. The New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc holds 308,445 shares with $33.43M value, down from 390,241 last quarter. Nexstar Media Group Inc now has $5.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.1. About 369,625 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M

Dorian Lpg LTD. (NYSE:LPG) had an increase of 1% in short interest. LPG’s SI was 1.68M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1% from 1.66M shares previously. With 160,800 avg volume, 11 days are for Dorian Lpg LTD. (NYSE:LPG)’s short sellers to cover LPG’s short positions. The SI to Dorian Lpg LTD.’s float is 6.25%. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 467,369 shares traded or 75.90% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 8.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: BW LPG Offered Dorian Hldrs 2.05 Shrs of BW LPG for Each Shr of Dorian; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 29/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Chiefs Sign Third-Round LB Dorian O’Daniel; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service to Cooperate on Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BW LPG BOARD; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG LTD – ENTERED INTO A $70.0 MLN SALE AND BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT FOR CORVETTE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dorian LPG Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPG); 29/05/2018 – BW Group, Which Owns 14.2% of Dorian and About 45% of BW LPG, Supports Proposal

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas shipping firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $497.60 million. The firm engages in the transportation of LPG. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61M for 19.95 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 23,017 shares. 29,289 are held by Vident Advisory Ltd Llc. 33,971 were accumulated by Pnc Financial. Cim Mangement holds 0.16% or 3,767 shares in its portfolio. 250,709 were accumulated by Macquarie Group Inc Limited. Amer Bancorporation has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). American Century Cos holds 58,228 shares. 70 were reported by North Star Invest Management. Lapides Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 68,576 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Lc reported 14,880 shares. Selz Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.04% or 50,000 shares. Penn Capital Management Co owns 117,565 shares. 162,950 are owned by Boston Prtnrs. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 0.02% or 109,600 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Broadcasting Group had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Wednesday, February 27. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $139 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barrington.