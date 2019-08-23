New Mountain Vantage Advisers Cut Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake; Williams Jones & Associates Cut Its Dover Com (DOV) Stake

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) stake by 20.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 81,796 shares as Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)’s stock declined 11.76%. The New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc holds 308,445 shares with $33.43M value, down from 390,241 last quarter. Nexstar Media Group Inc now has $4.39B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $95.28. About 267,147 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Dover Corp Com (DOV) stake by 6.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 63,890 shares as Dover Corp Com (DOV)’s stock declined 0.49%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 968,356 shares with $90.83 million value, down from 1.03 million last quarter. Dover Corp Com now has $12.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 204,768 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased Centennial Resource Developmen stake by 117,344 shares to 828,391 valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) stake by 15,033 shares and now owns 326,553 shares. Wabtec Corp Com (NYSE:WAB) was raised too.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $220.70M for 14.49 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Dover has $11200 highest and $96 lowest target. $103’s average target is 16.12% above currents $88.7 stock price. Dover had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, March 8 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 18,556 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Voya Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 11,050 are owned by Commercial Bank Of Hawaii. Essex Investment Ltd Liability has 156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 611,969 shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 5,174 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). First Allied Advisory Services Inc owns 2,332 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Commerce holds 0.14% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 9,600 shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 157,188 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Puzo Michael J has 0.17% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Bbva Compass Comml Bank owns 25,384 shares. 865,966 are held by Inverness Counsel Limited Ny.

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Media Group Inc has $139 highest and $110 lowest target. $123’s average target is 29.09% above currents $95.28 stock price. Nexstar Media Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Benchmark. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Benchmark. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Barrington maintained Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed has 0.18% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 655,111 shares. Foster And Motley Inc holds 19,357 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associate holds 10,343 shares. Amalgamated Bank, New York-based fund reported 6,793 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 15,377 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 2,057 shares. James Inv stated it has 1,860 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alps Incorporated stated it has 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Voloridge Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 8,870 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp reported 36,257 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, Maryland-based fund reported 236,117 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 217,824 shares. Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Raymond James Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 3,820 shares.

