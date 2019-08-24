New Mountain Vantage Advisers Cut Cit Group (CIT) Holding by $14.74 Million; Stock Value Declined; Facebook (FB) Holder Investec Asset Management LTD Raised Position

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 5,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 38,070 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, up from 32,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Vietnam activists accuse Facebook of helping suppress dissent; 20/03/2018 – Long John Silver’s Opens Louisville Flagship Restaurant; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG TELLS CONGRESS FACEBOOK CANNOT STOP ALL UNLAWFUL ADS, IN RESPONSE TO QUESTIONS ON PAINKILLER ADS; 09/04/2018 – Ahead of Mark Zuckerberg Testimony, Facebook Already Has Made Changes; 26/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Invited to Testify by Senate Judiciary; 24/04/2018 – Academic behind Facebook scandal says it’s ‘unlikely’ data was used to help Trump campaign; 07/03/2018 – Facebook Blocks Hungarian Minister’s `Whites’ vs Migrants Video; 09/03/2018 – Reports put Facebook’s future spending on live sports licensing in the range of a few billion dollars; 12/04/2018 – Is Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed About Facebook?: Fully Charged; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Expels Russian Envoys | Mattis’s Key Role | U.S. Steps Up Pressure on Facebook

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 313,685 shares as the company's stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 3.42M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.01M, down from 3.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 1.08M shares traded or 53.71% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.10 million for 7.90 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Oakworth owns 283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 9,783 are owned by Secor Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0% or 5,275 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 275,604 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 6,123 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices reported 60 shares stake. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab reported 202,586 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,913 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 830,990 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pl Cap Advsr Llc accumulated 100,000 shares. Stifel Financial holds 26,713 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Finance Service Grp Inc accumulated 28,055 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 08/20/2019: CIT,CNF,PPDF – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $60 Million Financing for Partners Pharmacy – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CIT to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $936,573 activity. Alemany Ellen R bought 11,500 shares worth $500,817. The insider Solk Steve bought $84,900. Fawcett John J. bought $307,717 worth of stock or 7,000 shares.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 65,078 shares to 626,640 shares, valued at $16.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 72,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 954,737 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).