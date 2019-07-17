New Mountain Vantage Advisers Boosted Its Position in Lkq (LKQ) by $4.87 Million; Artal Group Sa Trimmed Array Biopharma (ARRY) Stake by $12.00 Million; Stock Rose

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 2.13M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.76M, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 4.05 million shares traded. Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has risen 40.65% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 8 selling transactions for $18.91 million activity. Oltmans Curtis Gale sold $800,000 worth of stock or 40,000 shares. 110,000 shares were sold by Squarer Ron, worth $2.38 million. Haddock Jason also sold $2.11 million worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares. The insider Robbins Andrew R sold $4.80 million. Saccomano Nicholas A also sold $4.04M worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares. LEFKOFF KYLE sold $721,074 worth of stock or 35,000 shares.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scholar Rock Hldg Corp by 50,000 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $44.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Beigene Ltd.

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.20M shares stake. Florida-based Raymond James Ser Advsrs has invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Fosun stated it has 0.58% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Apis Cap Advisors Lc has invested 9.7% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Columbus Circle has 1.12 million shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Trexquant Inv Lp has 0.09% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 850,637 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Lc reported 0.01% stake. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 0% or 137,379 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt owns 1.52M shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 227,286 shares. North Star Asset Management reported 37,600 shares. Great Point Prtn Ltd Liability Company owns 1.80M shares. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 21,200 shares. Moreover, Axiom Limited Liability Corporation De has 0.05% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 70,175 shares.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 181,893 shares to 846,120 shares, valued at $54.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 12,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,496 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 8,961 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc owns 32,060 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 497 shares. Da Davidson & Communication stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 1.25M are held by Bankshares Of America Corp De. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Wendell David Associate accumulated 13,500 shares. Eulav Asset Management invested in 57,200 shares. Bell Bank holds 0.07% or 9,234 shares in its portfolio. Gyroscope Ltd Company owns 26,192 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 90,475 shares. Profund Limited Co owns 8,263 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Llc holds 0.49% or 53,116 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsr has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 342,963 were reported by Professional Advisory Services Inc.