New Mountain Vantage Advisers Boosted Its Logmein (LOGM) Position by $7.53 Million; Market Value Declined; Endurance Wealth Management Has Cut Flir Sys Com (FLIR) Holding by $689,490 as Market Value Declined

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc Com (FLIR) by 83.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 14,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,950 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141,000, down from 17,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 712,797 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $71.66. About 168,598 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,701 shares to 76,728 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 32,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $83.37M for 20.58 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 2.18M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,011 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 53,757 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 189,586 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny invested in 1.07% or 228,960 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America has 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 60,862 shares. Mesirow Inv Management stated it has 29,640 shares. Prudential Fin Inc holds 0.01% or 127,696 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank holds 0.05% or 17,181 shares. Pitcairn Com accumulated 5,840 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt holds 1.27% or 60,869 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% stake. Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma invested in 3.18 million shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% stake. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability Co reported 1.32% stake. Moreover, Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Benjamin F Edwards Communication reported 300 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 348,364 shares. 13D Llc owns 0.5% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 20,663 shares. Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 26,015 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 4.69M shares. Shelton Cap Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Renaissance Technology Limited Company stated it has 0.07% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Tudor Et Al holds 0.08% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 25,193 shares. 4.91M were accumulated by Blackrock. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2,521 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Geode Cap Ltd has 562,385 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 370,244 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $21.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,392 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

