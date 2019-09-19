New Mountain Vantage Advisers Boosted Ebay (EBAY) Position by $6.70 Million; American Century Companies Has Upped Holding in Firstenergy (FE) by $2.22 Million

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 52,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 410,785 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.59M, up from 357,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 731,949 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 10/05/2018 – Met-Ed’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Files Voluntary Petition for Chapter 11 Restructuring; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS: LETTER AFFIRMS DEACTIVATION PLANS; 10/05/2018 – Potomac Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 31/05/2018 – ERO Copper Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Jun. 4; 20/03/2018 – Met-Ed Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 12/03/2018 – Traverse Energy Roadshow Set By GMP First Energy for Mar. 19; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Settlement Is Intended to Fully Release FirstEnergy and Related Parties From All Claims; 03/04/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS TO D FROM CC; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY AFFIRMED YEAR OPER EPS RANGE OF $2.25 TO $2.55

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 171,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 931,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.79 million, up from 759,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 1.52 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has 3.32 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. D E Shaw accumulated 0.28% or 5.74 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% or 485 shares. Caxton Associates LP accumulated 0.97% or 205,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 742,558 shares. Thematic Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 1.21 million shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 33,210 shares. Macroview Ltd Company accumulated 87 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 37,091 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 0% stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 6,184 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Next Financial Grp owns 2,846 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Company invested in 470,000 shares. Moreover, United Services Automobile Association has 0.15% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1.55M shares. Dupont Capital Management reported 80,626 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $2.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 60,019 shares to 279,064 shares, valued at $22.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 76,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,413 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pure Financial Advsr accumulated 15,058 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 6,780 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 185,909 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 763,006 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Cetera Ltd Co reported 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.06% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Wagner Bowman Management Corporation has invested 0.07% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Carroll Fin Associates invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 1,382 were accumulated by Captrust Advisors. Tdam Usa has invested 0.88% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 34,691 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Com holds 2.34M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.