New Mountain Finance (NMFC) to pay $0.34 on Sep 27, 2019; HUABAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINA (HUABF) Shorts Up By 5.99%

HUABAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:HUABF) had an increase of 5.99% in short interest. HUABF’s SI was 389,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.99% from 367,500 shares previously. It closed at $0.4129 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC) is expected to pay $0.34 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:NMFC) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. New Mountain Finance Corp’s current price of $13.41 translates into 2.54% yield. New Mountain Finance Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 403,332 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It has a 11.99 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold New Mountain Finance Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.75 million shares or 7.39% more from 23.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Mngmt Limited Liability Delaware accumulated 244,614 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt owns 121,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 30,230 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 0.04% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Tcw Grp Inc holds 15,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Partners Ltd Com holds 51,804 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Com Inc owns 89,099 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests owns 24,700 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co invested in 0.05% or 210,652 shares. Bailard has invested 0.02% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 618 shares. Beck Limited Liability owns 92,529 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Regions has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $21,456 activity. $21,456 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares were bought by Stone James.

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, produces, distributes, and exports flavors and fragrances, aroma raw materials, paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves, and new materials in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Innovative Tobacco Products. It has a 6.55 P/E ratio. It provides flavors and fragrances for use in tobacco, food, and personal care products.