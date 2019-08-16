New Mountain Finance (NMFC) to pay $0.34 on Sep 27, 2019; 1832 Asset Management LP Cut Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake By $12.12 Million

New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC) is expected to pay $0.34 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:NMFC) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. New Mountain Finance Corp’s current price of $13.40 translates into 2.54% yield. New Mountain Finance Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 275,454 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 9.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 76,720 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 745,420 shares with $118.41 million value, down from 822,140 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $71.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $165.07. About 1.64 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Canadian non-farm payroll employment rose by 73,700 in July – ADP – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SPYG, AVGO, AMGN, ADP – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 14 shares. Cwm Ltd Com owns 3,387 shares. 444,418 are held by Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. Vigilant Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Buckingham Asset Llc invested in 12,251 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0.1% or 2.15M shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 119,418 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa owns 5,798 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 114,607 were reported by Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Linscomb Williams Incorporated stated it has 7,208 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,417 shares. New York-based D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Seizert Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,290 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 4.30% above currents $165.07 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADP in report on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 1.

1832 Asset Management Lp increased Spdr Ser Tr (SST) stake by 17,368 shares to 26,417 valued at $766,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 262,248 shares and now owns 1.69 million shares. Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold New Mountain Finance Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.75 million shares or 7.39% more from 23.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Rech owns 0.06% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 229,911 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 150,160 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd holds 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) or 24,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 1.27M shares. 71,900 are owned by Macquarie. Counselors stated it has 12,871 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Eastern Comml Bank owns 0.01% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 13,800 shares. Essex Serv has 0.05% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 13,129 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 755,000 shares. 64,222 were accumulated by Epoch Prtnrs. Moreover, Pnc Svcs Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 2,282 shares. West Family Inc invested in 275,939 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 310,000 shares. Rothschild Investment Il stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC).

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It has a 12.09 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in United States.

More notable recent New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Mountain Finance (NMFC) CEO Rob Hamwee on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hot IPO: Owl Rock Capital Yielding 9% To 10% Out Today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $217,806 activity. Shares for $6,625 were bought by Jerry Karrie J.. On Friday, March 8 Stone James bought $21,456 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) or 1,600 shares. $24,932 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares were bought by Ogens David. Kajee Shiraz bought $33,450 worth of stock. Weinstein Adam had bought 9,350 shares worth $124,693.