New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Stock Price Declined While Partners Group Holding Ag Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.54 Million; Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Cut Its Position in Fireeye (FEYE) by $610,480

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 118,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 857,805 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, down from 975,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in New Mountain Finance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 395,114 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 38,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.85 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 1.71M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M

Since March 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $217,806 activity. 1,850 shares valued at $24,932 were bought by Ogens David on Tuesday, August 13. Weinstein Adam also bought $124,693 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) on Monday, August 12. 500 New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares with value of $6,650 were bought by Jerry Karrie J.. Stone James bought 1,600 shares worth $21,456.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold NMFC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.75 million shares or 7.39% more from 23.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bard Assoc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Nordea Mgmt reported 174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 100,801 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Roosevelt Invest Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.06% or 34,391 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,880 shares. Pdt Prns Limited owns 0.04% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 51,804 shares. Legal General Public Ltd has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Tcw Grp Inc has 15,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 12,780 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 0% or 30,332 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.11% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) or 364 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 568,372 shares. West Family Invests Incorporated reported 275,939 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Williams Jones & Associate Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 261,975 shares. Round Table Service Llc has 6.84% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Mgmt Company reported 11,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 300 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Incorporated owns 22,960 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reilly Finance Ltd owns 660 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 248,110 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 16,641 shares. Whittier Trust has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 150 shares. 20,020 are held by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Icm Asset Mngmt Inc Wa holds 0.25% or 19,150 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.05% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Jane Street Gru Ltd Co invested in 229,852 shares. Asset One Ltd reported 55,150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regions Financial holds 20,798 shares. First Washington Corporation owns 1.78% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 208,959 shares.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 7,335 shares to 105,607 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 467,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

