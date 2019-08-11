New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.83 N/A 1.12 12.32 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 34 2.67 N/A 2.26 13.87

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than New Mountain Finance Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for New Mountain Finance Corporation and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

New Mountain Finance Corporation’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 11.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation had bullish trend while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.